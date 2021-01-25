Mt. Olivet Baptist Church opens as COVID-19 vaccination site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mt. Olivet Baptist Church opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site Monday.

It’s among more than 300 churches and cultural centers in New York that volunteered through the Vaccine Equity Task Force. The goal is to ensure communities of color are getting the vaccine at the same rate as other communities.

“When it comes to this vaccine, access has to be fair all across the board,” said Gov. Cuomo. “We’re working with 300 churches and public housing authorities all across the state.”

The center will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

