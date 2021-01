Multiple streamers of fluffy lake effect snow will continue for some of us into the early parts of the afternoon guided by the ongoing upstream Georgian Bay connection. This seems to be providing just enough lift in the right spots of the atmosphere to keep the flakes flying even across parts of the Finger Lakes and northern Lake Ontario shoreline, and will no doubt provide localized areas with an additional few inches of snow on the ground before slowly tapering off later in the day. Expect some peaks of sun and blue sky in between lake effect flakes and clouds as drier air works its way in. This drier and much colder air mass will eventually take over into the second half of the weekend, which should bring an end to most lake effect activity and definitely keep us shivering.

Temperatures have not budged much after dropping into the teens overnight, and will likely not escape the 20s for highs this afternoon. Pair that with a chilly northwest wind ~25 mph off the lakes and you've got feels like temperatures in the single digits, so you'll want the extra layers if heading out the door. Plan extra time to brush off the cars if heading out and about today too. Much of the fallen snow is light and fluffy, but areas of blowing snow will be possible with the breeze and snow covered roadways.