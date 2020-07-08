1  of  74
MSCO releases surveillance video for Perinton graffiti investigation, asks for help in identifying witness

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video in connection to the ongoing investigation into the racist graffiti found on buildings in Perinton.

“In our ongoing Perinton Graffiti investigation, MCSO would like to speak with this individual as a possible witness or person with information that could help us in the investigation.  If anyone is able to help identify this person, please call 911 and ask to speak with an A-Zone Deputy,” A statement from the MCSO reads.

MORE | Racial slurs, swastikas, ‘KKK’ graffiti discovered in Perinton, police ask anyone with info to come forward

Last week, “KKK” and a swastika were spray-painted on the rental office for Pines of Perinton. Another swastika was spray-painted on the sign of Rocky’s Automotive Service.

Other racial slurs were also spray-painted on the buildings, including the n-word. Additional racist graffiti was found on a senior graduation sign nearby. In total, seven buildings were vandalized with the hateful images, according to the MCSO.

The MCSO released a statement shortly following the incident, asking for neighborhood surveillance video near where the incident occurred. “MCSO is seeking surveillance video from Whitney Rd./Perinton homeowners & neighbors residing in neighborhoods between Watson & Baird Rds. Anyone who has video depicting suspicious individuals or suspicious activity between 07/01/20 at 10 p.m. – 07/02/20 at 6 a.m. is encouraged to call 911.”

