MSCO, NYS police escort third fallen soldier

First responders are showing up to escort the last soldier killed in last week’s helicopter crash to Mount Morris on Wednesday. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police escorted e third fallen soldier from the county Medical Examiner’s office to Mount Morris.

Three national guard soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 20. The other two were escorted to Fort Drum on Tuesday.

A memorial — spearheaded by Mendon resident Ed O’Brien — stands at the site of the crash off West Bloomfield Road.

Three flags at half staff represent the three solders — 54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester.

The soldiers were on a routine training mission when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed in a field.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

