MSCO, NYS police escort third fallen soldier

First responders are showing up to escort the last soldier killed in last week’s helicopter crash to Mount Morris on Wednesday. (News 8 Photo/ERIC SCHEDLBAUER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police escorted e third fallen soldier from the county Medical Examiner’s office to Mount Morris.

Three national guard soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 20. The other two were escorted to Fort Drum on Tuesday.

First responders are showing up to escort the last soldier killed in last week’s helicopter crash from ME office to Mt Morris this am. The procession is expected to get underway in the next hour @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/LzYSYVCjZD — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 27, 2021

A memorial — spearheaded by Mendon resident Ed O’Brien — stands at the site of the crash off West Bloomfield Road.

Three flags at half staff represent the three solders — 54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester.

The soldiers were on a routine training mission when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed in a field.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.