MSCO, NYS police escort third fallen soldier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police escorted e third fallen soldier from the county Medical Examiner’s office to Mount Morris.
Three national guard soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash on January 20. The other two were escorted to Fort Drum on Tuesday.
A memorial — spearheaded by Mendon resident Ed O’Brien — stands at the site of the crash off West Bloomfield Road.
Three flags at half staff represent the three solders — 54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester.
The soldiers were on a routine training mission when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed in a field.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.