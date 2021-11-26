MSCO issues alert for missing teen last seen getting into sedan in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Friday evening for a missing teenager last seen in Perinton.

Investigators say Kedeysha Torres, 14, was last seen at 7:00 p.m. Friday, being picked up by an unknown person in a dark blue sedan.

Torres is described as 5’4″ and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say they do not have any reason to believe Torres is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

