Mr. Pittsford turns 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Noted historian and lifelong Pittsford resident, Paul Spiegel celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday at the Friendly Home in Rochester. He’s known by many as “Mr. Pittsford.”

Spiegel has authored a number of books about the town of Pittsford over the decades and served as town supervisor for 22 years.

At his 100th birthday celebration, his family, the current town supervisor Bill Smith, and the American Legion paid tribute to Spiegel’s World War II military service.

“It’s not for nothing that he’s known as ‘Mr. Pittsford,'” Pittsford Town Supervisor Bill Smith said. “As much as he distinguished himself for the work that he did for the town and its residents in his capacity as supervisor, he has distinguished himself all over again as a historian of the town.”

Spiegel said he wasn’t looking forward to gifts but there was something he was truly enjoying.

“Gifts? No, just people. Just to see all these people, yeah,” Spiegel said.