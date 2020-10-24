Movie theaters open doors Friday, first time in months

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — After nearly eight months of being closed, movie theaters in the state outside of NYC were granted permission to open their doors Friday. There’s a number of new restrictions in place: theaters can only operate at 25% capacity, masks must be worn at all times except when seated or eating and only the theaters in counties that have COVID positivity rates of less than 2% can open.

The General Manager for Regal Eastview Mall Theater, Matt Fisher, said he and his staff have been working to create what he calls a seamless experience, from the moment you walk in.

“We have a greeter that will give people three options for tickets: to buy them at the kiosk, buy using our regal app or at the concession stand,” said Fisher. Seating will be spaced out and assigned automatically, or by an employee, depending on how the visitor buys the tickets.

Fisher said each theater will be cleaned after each use. “I think the word of mouth will spread that it’s safe to come here,” he said.

Nick Blossom and Austin Scott are two cousins who came out Friday afternoon. They said when they heard the news – they immediately made plans.

“We’ve always been big movie goers so when the pandemic happened it was obviously hard not coming out here,” said Blossom. “I missed popcorn, popcorn is so good here” said Scott.

They said they’re so happy to be back, the new protocols didn’t change the overall feel of the experience one bit.

“It’s a great way to get yourself out of the house, something to do on the afternoon,” said Scott. “Just going to the movies again, catching a matinee.”

MERV 13 filtration, an enhanced air filtration system, is another requirement which Fisher said is installed at all of the Regal locations. There are currently 11 regal theaters now operating across the state outside NYC.