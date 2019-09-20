Mounted police officers gather for joint training event in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mounted police units from around the state joined Rochester police for training on Thursday.

Mounted patrols are most often used for crowd control during events like parades and protests. During the training event, the RPD was joined by Monroe and Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as police from Albany.

Deputies tell News 8 it benefits the whole state when these departments all train together.

“We do a lot of combined training, it’s something that we started years ago, just in case you know we all get called together for certain details, like when Trump was here and certain protests, it’ll be like a mutual aid and we’ll all come in . We always want to know the call numbers together, the formations together so we can act as one,” said Deputy Instructor Garry Cicoria.

Rochester’s mounted unit has been serving since 1977.