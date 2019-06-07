Mountain lion warning in Saratoga County

HALFMOON, N.Y. (WTEN) — Several local government agencies are warning Saratoga County-area residents to be cautious after a number of reported mountain lion sightings.

The Town of Halfmoon posted a warning on Facebook Thursday alerting residents of numerous sightings of “mountain lion activity in the vicinity of Coons Crossing; the northern part of Halfmoon.” The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office shared the post, adding that Coons Crossing runs south from Route 67 in Stillwater into Halfmoon.

With a weekend of nice weather on the way, the Town of Halfmoon says to be aware for the safety of your family and pets.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says Easter cougars, commonly known as mountain lions, are extremely rare in New York, and in fact, have not had a self-sustaining population in the state since the late 1800s. The NYS DEC says every confirmed mountain lion sighting has involved cougars which have escaped from captivity.

Think you’ve spotted a mountain lion? Because true mountain lions are extremely rare, the NYS DEC says you’ve mostly seen a wild bobcat, fisher, coyote, or a large domestic housecat or dog.

If you’re not sure about your sighting, the DEC says to submit any photos or information to wildlife@dec.ny.gov. Find more information about mountain lions at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6974.html