ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — Portions of I-490 and I-590 in Rochester will be closed Tuesday, the New York Department of Transportation announced.

Heading south, there will be a double righthand lane closure along I-590 at Highland Avenue.

There will also be a complete closure of the ramp connecting I-490 east to I-590 south. Bridge repairs will take place at this location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Drivers passing near these areas should expect delays, the DOT said. All activities are dependent on the weather. Click here to check your local forecast.

For real-time travel information, the DOT recommends travelers call 511, check www.511NY.org, or visit the mobile site at m.511ny.org.