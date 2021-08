Huron, N.Y. (WROC)- The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday night.

An investigation revealed that 43-year-old Karrie Edwards was driving westbound on Lummisville Road around 7:30 P.M. when she drove off the north side of the roadway. Edwards was taken by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.