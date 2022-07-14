BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was air-lifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries after crashing with a van on West Main Street Road Thursday.

According to deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Gilberto Natal struck a Ford Transit van while traveling east on his motorcycle.

Investigators believe that 80-year-old Bruce Chilson of Florida, who was behind the wheel of the transit van alongside his wife, made a turn into the parking lot of Dave’s Ice Cream. At that point, officials say Natal was ejected from the motorcycle, causing the van to overturn on its side.

Natal suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Hospital via Mercy Flight. Chilson and the sole passenger inside the transit van sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Deputies say criminal charges may be pending. An investigation continues at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.