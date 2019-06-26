Motorcyclist killed in crash in Parma

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Parma Wednesday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Collamer Road between Dunbar Road and Summertime Trail shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. There has been no word yet on the condition of the two people in the pickup.

The sheriff’s office is providing an update at the scene and News 8 will update this story with the new information shortly.