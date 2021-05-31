Motorcyclist injured in Chili Ave. crash

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Chili Avenue at Ballantyne Road in Chili Monday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Chili Avenue when he crashed into a Lincoln turning onto Chili Avenue westbound from Ballantyne Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was speeding at the time of the crash. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition Monday evening.

The driver and three passengers in the Lincoln were not injured.