Motorcyclist injured in Chili Ave. crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Chili Avenue at Ballantyne Road in Chili Monday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Chili Avenue when he crashed into a Lincoln turning onto Chili Avenue westbound from Ballantyne Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was speeding at the time of the crash. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition Monday evening.

The driver and three passengers in the Lincoln were not injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss