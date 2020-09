ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in the city.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Genesee Street for the report of a motorcyclist struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

RPD said a 25-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver was not charged.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.