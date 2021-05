Sunday morning begins dry with a spring chill as temperatures start off in the 30s and 40s. We'll even see a bit of limited sun especially north of the thruway to start before clouds quickly gather out ahead of our next weather maker.

An area of low pressure will zip through the Ohio valley tracking into Pennsylvania before making its way toward the coast. Clouds will thicken during the latter part of the morning into the afternoon across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Don't expect any bright sun during the afternoon, but do expect a good amount of dry time in Rochester through most of the day. It's possible a few showers start to develop ahead of the main precipitation over parts of Rochester as the warm front lifts through, but most will stay dry until tonight. Areas south of the Thruway stand the best chance of seeing a bit of light rain developing later in the afternoon and into the evening, but amounts will be light at first. There may be just enough cool air aloft to support some wet flakes to mix in across the hilltops of the Southern Tier an Wyoming county as well, but most will end up seeing rain out of this.