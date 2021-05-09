Motorcyclist dies after crash in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Canandaigua.

NYSP said a car and a motorcycle crashed on County Road 10 late Sunday morning.

“The passenger vehicle was northbound on County Road 10 and attempted a left turn and in the path of a southbound motorcycle,” NYSP said.

According to NYSP, the motorcyclist died shortly after arriving to Thompson Hospital.

Troopers will release the names of the individuals involved after their families have been notified.