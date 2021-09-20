Motorcyclist dead after overnight crash in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Chili, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say.

Authorities say deputies, along with Gates Fire Department and CHS Ambulance, responded to the area of Westwide Drive near Chili Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle around 1:40 a.m.

Police say, based on a preliminary investigation, the motorcycle was following behind another vehicle as each were traveling west on Westside Drive. They say the motorcycle attempted to pass the other vehicle on the left as that vehicle began making a left hand turn into an apartment building parking lot.

Officials say the motorcycle struck the side of the turning vehicle and the motorcyclist suffered what were considered life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was late pronounced dead. He has not been publicly identified at this time.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was not injured and cooperated with officials at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.