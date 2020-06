ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say the driver of the motorcycle is a 22-year-old man who lives in Greece. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night between Dewey Avenue and Electric Avenue

Police say the crash happened when a sedan was attempting to make a turn onto Electric Avenue when it turned in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the sedan is uninjured, but was issued multiple tickets.