Update

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — Palmer Road has been reopened to motorists, MCSO officials said at 1:05 p.m.

ORIGINAL

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — A motor vehicle accident in the 795 block of Palmer Road in Riga has left one driver with serious injuries, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

At around 11:39 a.m. deputies from the MCSO say they responded to the report of a one-vehicle accident.

Deputies say they found a commercial-type vehicle rolled over off of the roadway, with the sole occupant seriously injured from the crash.

Palmer Road, in the vicinity of Griffin and Jenkins Road, is closed during this time, and MCSO asks that motorists avoid the area until further notice.

