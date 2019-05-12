Mother's Day spent at the Lilac Festival

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Sunday might not have had the most ideal weather for Mother's Day but hundreds still managed to have fun at the Rochester Lilac Festival.

Despite the brisk and wet conditions, festival goers, especially mothers and children of all ages, still managed to have some fun with a variety of food, games, and live music; and most importantly, spending some time to thank their mothers for everything they do.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of this year's Lilac Festival. The festival ends on May 19.