Mother's Day spent at the Lilac Festival
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Sunday might not have had the most ideal weather for Mother's Day but hundreds still managed to have fun at the Rochester Lilac Festival.
Despite the brisk and wet conditions, festival goers, especially mothers and children of all ages, still managed to have some fun with a variety of food, games, and live music; and most importantly, spending some time to thank their mothers for everything they do.
News 8 is a proud sponsor of this year's Lilac Festival. The festival ends on May 19.
