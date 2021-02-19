Mother of student who died in gym class sues RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mother of a 16-year-old boy who died after collapsing during gym class in 2019 is suing the Rochester City School District.

According to court documents, Zadane Wright was in 10th grade at Edison Career and Technology High School on November 19, 2019. He was in gym class playing basketball when he began to show signs of illness or distress at around 9:33 that morning. He collapsed 13 minutes later, and was pronounced dead at 10:54 a.m.

In the court documents, Wright’s mother, Terryann Walker, claims the gym teacher supervising the class either ignored that Wright was in distress or did not recognize it during those 13 minutes. They go on to say the teacher was not trained to use a defibrillator and did not have one available in the gym at the time.

The lawsuit alleges Wright’s collapse and death “were caused and/or contributed to by the negligence, carelessness, gross negligence and wanton disregard” of the Rochester City School District.

Read the court documents:

On the day in question, school officials said staff members administered treatment on Wright before bringing him to the hospital, where he later died. It is not clear what that treatment was.

Walker is seeking punitive damages against the district.