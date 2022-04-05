IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week a man was found dead inside a tractor-trailer along I-590. Police later identified the man as 37-year-old Jeffrey Shorter of Irondequoit. Authorities are still investigating what happened, and have not yet released the cause of death.

News 8 spoke with Shorter’s mother who is looking for answers in this case, there are details she feels lead to too many questions.

“Last week was a day that I’ll just never forget and it’s embedded in my life and I don’t even know why it happened,” says Susan Sackett.

Sackett wants to know why her son was found deceased inside the back of his truck last week alongside 590. She says the cab was on the side of the road for 24 hours– with police stopping to check.

“The window was rolled all the way down. Something was happening with Jeff because it was freezing cold that night.”

She’s asking why any officer responding in that 24-hour period didn’t open the latch and look in the back of the truck. “And that’s what’s embedded in my mind is could he have saved my son?”

But the cause of death is still undetermined. There is a family history of heart attacks she says, but who knows at this point. “Somehow, someway, Jeff was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He pulled over the cab for some reason or another because with the window down because something was happening to him.”

Susan says with so many parents losing their children across the region due to things like violence and drug use, she’s hoping to find others to lean on… and perhaps a new mission. To keep moving forward– for him.



“…I know Jeff is still here.” she says holding back tears.



The funeral for Jeffrey Shorter is scheduled for sometime next week.