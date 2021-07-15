Mother of children hit by car in Rochester home: ‘It’s going to be a long road’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester mother says her children’s trauma will last a long time after a car slammed into their home Tuesday.

Shannon Evans said Thursday it’s a downright miracle she and her children are all still alive after all this. Speaking outside the hospital, she said after the car blasted through her Thomas Street home Tuesday, three of her kids were under the rubble, and she could not see the other two in all the commotion.

They all eventually made it out, but not without injuries. One child is still in the hospital with fractures and a lacerated liver. Evans says all will likely have to deal with serious mental trauma that will last for years.

“I just tell them we’re going to get through this,” Evans said. “I don’t know. It’s going to be a long road though.”

She has no words for the driver of the car, Jawanda Chandler, who is facing charges, accused of driving under the influence. Evans says her focus now is on her kids and their journey forward from this point.

“I think my kids, I don’t know if my kids will ever get over it,” Evans said. “If they will ever forget it. I don’t know the recovery process right now.”

Evans also thanked the first responders on scene and all the neighbors who helped her and her kids during this very difficult event.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family.