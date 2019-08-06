Mother of autistic boy who went missing calling on hospital to do better

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is asking for something more to be done after her son ran away Sunday evening.

The boy, Jacalvionne Boyd, was found safe outside a store on Scottsville Road Monday morning, but his mother, Francina Jennings, said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Jennings said her son has been admitted to and released from Strong Memorial Hospital three times in the past couple weeks.

“He told me on that Friday he was gonna jump out the window,” Jennings said. “They submitted him to Strong, for not even that long because Saturday morning I came to pick him up. They didn’t even submit him in that long. She told me, ‘well he’s not an endangerment.’ He’s telling me what he’s going to do. So if he’s telling me what he’s going to do because it’s something in his mind that’s asking him to do it, he’s gonna do it.”

One week later he ran out of the house and down the street. Jennings said she was told again that he couldn’t stay at Strong because he’s not in danger. He was released and Monday morning police were searching for him again. He was found, taken to the hospital for evaluation, and released hours later. He was safe this time, but Jennings said she’s tired of living in fear.

“So, now it’s scaring me — and they’re telling me that they can’t do anything about it, they can’t submit him anywhere,” Jennings said. “So, what if I wake up one morning and they can’t find my child at all? What if I find my child dead?”

Lawana Jones is the director of the Autism Council. She said she’s worried about another child wandering off and dying like Trevyan Rowe did last year.

“This is a billion-dollar hospital and as far as I’m concerned, he met all the criteria for needing to stay there. So really there was no excuse,” said Jones. “We’ve got a very broken system for children in this community that are in crisis and we’ve got to fix it, and we’ve got to fix it now before something tragic happens again​.”

Jennings said she’s been buying special locks for her doors, but her son is so smart he breaks through them. She said she just wants to get him into a facility.

A spokesperson for the University of Rochester Medical Center said this in a statement on Tuesday:

“Strong Memorial Hospital provides a broad range of behavioral health services to treat children, teens, and families for problems including depression, anxiety, and other behavioral health concerns. Treatment plans are developed with careful evaluation and input from the patient, family, pediatrician, and others in their support network. Not all patients require hospitalization but inpatient care is always provided when it is clinically appropriate.“