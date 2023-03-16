ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The mother of Aisha Haskins — the third victim of the Main Street Armory crowd surge — is shared memories of her daughter with News 8 Thursday, and what she meant to the community.

Haskins’ mother Eloise Leflore says her daughter was her ‘shining star,’ and a light to those around her. She added Aisha was all about the community and putting others before herself.

Haskins was the third woman to lose her life in the GloRilla concert crowd surge. Her mother says she was trampled to death.

“People were running and stomping on the people who were laying on top of my baby,” Leflore said.

But Leflore doesn’t want to remember her daughter that way.

She was so much more to the people she worked with, the cheerleaders she coached, and her friends and family.

Haskins is described a bright and selfless soul.

“She was born with a golden heart, and I always call her my heartbeat. She beats one beat, and my other sister beats the other and they complete me that way,” Leflore said.

Haskins went to nursing school in order to take care of her grandmother.

“She said I’m taking care of my grandmother until the day I die, and you know that’s exactly what she did,” Leflore said.

And then she gave everything to the kids she worked with. Once she was out of work, Haskins was helping youth or hurrying to cheer practice.

“She was running home changing her clothes and she’s going right down to the park,” Leflore said. “Right down to Kirk Park, right around the corner from my house, and she’s rallying up the girls and its practice time.”

But what’s most difficult is that Haskins’ mom lost her baby.

“Her smile was infectious. It just warmed my heart. Ooh God it’s just I’m going to miss her so much,” Leflore said. “I just want her to go home peacefully and keeping with the person that she is and I didn’t even know that she touched as many people as are coming forward.”

And now Leflore wants people to take her daughter’s advice, as life can be short.

Haskins instilled in people the importance of living well and doing what you need to do to make you happy and to live in a way that’s peaceful.

Now both Haskins’ family and her co-workers at Good Life Youth Foundation want her legacy to live on.

“We plan on naming and moving into a new space and new building and naming the community room after Aisha,” Leflore said. “That’s what she was about. She was about community. And she was about the kids.”

Leflore adds they’re working on a scholarship in Aisha’s name for those who demonstrate a strong commitment to the community as Aisha did.

Haskins’ funeral is set for Saturday, March 25 and her cheer team will be performing at her service.