Mother, infant child dead after house fire on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Update: The City of Rochester has confirmed the names of the mother and daughter who died in the house fire that occurred on Monday morning on Jay Street.

The mother was identified as Amber Robinson and her 6-month-old daughter’s name is Da’miiyah.

A GoFundMe page was created to support the victims’ family.

Original:

A 22-year-old mom and her 6-month-old baby girl were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after a house fire broke out at their Jay Street home Monday morning.

“I smelled smoke,” Barbara Havens, a neighbor, said. I said oh my God I hope it’s not the house next door. I looked out the door and the house was in flames.

A neighbor’s daughter also spotted the fire and called 911 around 7:30 a.m. While she was on the phone she tried to see if someone was in the house by knocking the air conditioner out of the window. She then called out to see if anyone was home and no one answered.

The fire department arrived about 10 minutes later. According to the Rochester Fire Department, neighbors told firefighters there was someone in the house.

“So we sent a search team in there to investigate, we found a mother, we brought the mother out,” RFD battalion chief Kevin Kolb said. “Our crew returned to the building and found the baby, brought the baby out, performed CPR on both victims as they were transported to the hospital.”

According to Strong Memorial Hospital both the mom and the baby are in the intensive care unit. They are listed in guarded condition, which is the most serious.

“I just want them to get better,” Havens said. “I just want to shake her hand a make sure she is okay.”

Firefighters also located family pets. A cat was given CPR at the scene and transported to a veterinarian. A dog was not located, according to Kolb.

Fire at 734 Jay St in #roc saw one ambulance leaving the scene as I pulled up. One cat was being treated by Ambulance crew and neighbors tell me they had two dogs as well in the house. Waiting for an update @mcfw @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4bQcRV9Kds — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 23, 2019

Officials say that the house is unlivable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.