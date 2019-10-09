Mother ‘horrified’ after her 1-year-old was injured at Henrietta daycare

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The owners of a Henrietta daycare have been arrested after a 1-year-old girl was injured at their business over the summer.

The mother of the injured child, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was “horrified.”

“It looked like a handprint in my baby’s leg on top of another opinion that it was a belt mark on her leg,” the mother said.

Investigators say the baby was taken to the hospital with bruises and belt marks on her body. Child Protective Services contacted police after the child was treated at the hospital.

Report from witnesses say the 1-year-old was “slammed into a playpen” and Shannon “kept whipping her and spanking her.” It went on to say Johnson hit her “with a belt or her hand.”

Shannon is facing assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges. Her husband, 40-year-old John Johnson, is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

“I saw the bruising on her leg, and we just, we just tried to keep it together, but at that point, we want to do what we need to do — like somebody just hurt our baby,” the mother said.

Investigators Shannon and John Johnson run the day out of their home in Henrietta.

The mother says her daughter had been going to Kiddie City Daycare for only a couple of weeks.

“Still want answers of why somebody could feel that they can first discipline anybody’s child while being a daycare provider and that it’s okay to discipline a one-year-old,” said the mother.

She hopes by sharing her story that she can help other families stay informed when choosing a daycare service.

“My daughter, she, even if you raise your hand to fast at her she jumps now. like, it really brings problems with the families and stuff like this needs to be addressed more often,” she said.

The daycare has been shut down since August 30, the day police were notified of the incident.

In a preliminary Court hearing, Shannon Johnson pleaded not guilty to all counts. Her lawyer said the are prepared to go to court.

“She remains not guilty of all charges. We look forward to going to court and handling those charges on her behalf. She’s had no arrests in her life and she’s been a law-abiding citizen her entire life,” said Yousef Taha, a lawyer representing Johnson.

(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

John Johnson was issued an appearance ticket.

The state office of children and family services has suspended and moved to revoke the daycare license.

Investigators are asking other parents who had a child at Kiddie City daycare to come forward if they suspect any abuse.