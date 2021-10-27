Mother describes attack against daughter outside Rochester school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local mother tells News 8 her child was jumped and beaten right outside her Rochester school.

In an interview with News 8, Ivory Young described what she says unfolded Wednesday. Young said her daughter first called her to tell her about the attack; Jones then saw video of it in a meeting with school officials.

“A girl approached her, she walked off, they immediately attacked her,” Jones said, “they had all-black with black face masks, so you couldn’t really see their face.”

Jones believes there wasn’t adequate protection on-campus, nor an adequate response from those on scene.

“She’s doing alright right now,” said Jones. “She has a concussion, they said she has some swelling in her nose. But her nose, thank God wasn’t broken.”

A district spokesperson Wednesday night told News 8 staff intervened as they were called, and that there will be a new policy at the school: Normally kids can socialize before class, but now they will be required to go directly to class after arriving at school.

Safety on school grounds has become a pressing issue as of late. Last week superintendent Lesli Myers-Small issued a statement on the violence in light of a teacher saying she was sexually assaulted by a student.

“Our schools are impacted directly and indirectly, and it is incumbent on us to ensure mechanisms are in place to provide a safe learning space for all,” that statement read in-part.

On today’s incident, Jones is outraged, telling News 8 she wants to know who did this to her daughter.