Local News

Mother and child saved from house fire by working smoke detector

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:02 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:57 PM EDT

Mother and child saved from house fire by working smoke detector

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Firefighters say a functioning smoke alarm helped a mother and child escape a house fire unharmed Thursday night.

According to the deputy chief at the scene, a woman who lived in the home called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. after the smoke detector went off. The woman was then able to escape with her child before the flames began to spread.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but not before the home's first floor sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected