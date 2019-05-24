Mother and child saved from house fire by working smoke detector Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - Firefighters say a functioning smoke alarm helped a mother and child escape a house fire unharmed Thursday night.

According to the deputy chief at the scene, a woman who lived in the home called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. after the smoke detector went off. The woman was then able to escape with her child before the flames began to spread.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but not before the home's first floor sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

