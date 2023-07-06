ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Mosquitoes need water in order for their eggs to develop, and it takes about a week for those eggs to turn into mosquitoes that can bite.

It has been a wet stretch to end June and start July. Over half an inch was recorded on July 1, 2, & 3 for a total of 2.07″. That water will lay stagnant on top of surfaces, allowing for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

According to the CDC, “Mosquitoes only need a small amount of water to lay eggs. Bowls, cups, fountains, tires, barrels, vases, and any other container storing water make a great “nursery.”

This forecast is brought to you by "Off!" mosquito repellent. pic.twitter.com/LlbjJ081H9 — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 5, 2023

The eggs turn into larvae that live in the water container. From there, the larvae turn into Pupae and finish as adults, able to fly away. Read more from the CDC here.

It is important to check for any standing water around the house and yard to prevent from mosquitoes laying their eggs. Make sure to check that rain barrels are properly covered.

How to protect yourself from mosquitoes

The best protection from mosquito bites would be wearing clothes that cover the skin. Screens on windows and doors will prevent from the bug entering the home. You can safely spray bug spray on top of your clothes to help prevent from bites.