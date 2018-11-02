Morelle, Maxwell discuss major issues they plan to tackle Video

Rochester, N.Y (WROC_TV) - Candidates in the race for the 25th Congressional District seat faced off Thursday night inside the News 8 studio.

Democrat Joe Morelle and Republican Dr. Jim Maxwell are vying for the seat once held by the late Louise Slaughter.

The debate began with an issue that's top of mind right now: how to prevent mass shootings.

"We should ban military style assault weapons, like the AR-15," Morelle said when asked how he would go about dealing with the issue.

Dr. Maxwell said he doesn't believe legislating against guns is the way to go.

"The shooter in the synagogue was ranting for months on social media. I think if we look very carefully, we can find ways to predict who is spinning out of control."

The debate also covered local issues, like funding for a new performing arts center in downtown Rochester.

"Any new facility built has to be sure it has the finance structure in place and that the operating deficits, if there are any, has someone who steps in to backstop it. It should not be the state of New York," Morelle said.

"I'm very nervous that if government funds are put into it, it will lead to further and further subsidization. I think the private investors need to be more on the hook," Dr. Maxwell said.

The two candidates disagreed strongly on immigration, specifically when it came to the group of migrants walking towards the U.S. border.

"Clearly the president, as he does on everything, makes up his own facts, denies reality and is now doing just about anything he can to help politicize a situation and create a crisis where none exists," Morelle said.

Dr. Maxwell disagreed.

"I don't think we can let these people in. You cannot allow people to barge into the United States

illegally. There are processes that can be followed. There is something called legal immigration."

Things heated up when Morelle said Maxwell is running a dirty campaign.

"I think he's probably ashamed of it," Morelle said.

Dr. Maxwell quickly said he has nothing to be ashamed of.

"I'm not ashamed of my campaign and perhaps there's an alternative reason why nothing negative has come against me. Maybe there's nothing there."