Morelle announces global climate emergency, urges Congress to do more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle is urging Congress to take stronger action against climate change. He announced a global climate emergency during a news conference in Rochester on Wednesday.

The Democrat supports the ‘Climate Emergency Resolution.’ It’s a proposed emergency plan that would fight climate change on a massive scale. To help the plan, Morelle is sponsoring the ‘Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The bill would put a price on carbon emissions and return all profits to taxpayers.

Finally, Morelle says he’s working to close loopholes in the clean air act.

“This is truly important, I mean we’re going to have to take decisive action. This isn’t one of those issues that we’ll be able to overtime sort of work through. We’ve had generations to do that and decades since this issue first came to light. So we’ll have to take decisive action, remove certain toxins from the water and the air and that will help do that and eliminate some exemptions from the law,” said Morelle.

He is supporting a total of eight bills that fight climate change.