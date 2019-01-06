Morelle appointed to House of Reps Rules Committee

Washington D.C. - Congressman Joe Morelle was appointed to serve on the House of Representatives Rules Committee on Friday. Morelle's predecessor, the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, was chair of that committee.

The job of Rules Committee is to determine when bills are brought before House members, assists in scheduling them for floor action and creates special rules for debate.

Congressman Morelle released a statement saying:, “It is truly an honor to serve on the Rules Committee, and I am grateful to Speaker Pelosi and Chairman McGovern for this vote of confidence. I am especially pleased that this will allow me to engage on all legislation that moves through the House, providing a unique opportunity to advocate for my community on a wide variety of important issues."