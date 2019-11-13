More than flooding, the DEC is pushing for the health of the Great Lakes

Scientists, Local leaders, the DEC and others all met on Wednesday to work toward improving Lake Ontario. According to Great Lakes watershed coordinator Shannon Dougherty, these meetings have been going on for several years.

“Always looking for those win, win, win solutions,” said Dougherty, “That benefit not only the natural ecology but also our local communities and our economies to the extent possible.”

Regarding Lake Ontario flooding, Dougherty wants to find the best solution that will be good for the homeowner or business as well as the environment. That means not just a break wall to prevent flooding and erosion but finding ways to protect property without jeopardizing the land and the lake.

“How to work with Mother Nature to provide those stabilization benefits while also protecting the shoreline ecology and ensuring that our water quality is not going to be impaired as a result,” said Dougherty.

Many others there, like Maxine Appleby, have been focused on improving the lakes for years. “We’re all a big family here that care about the Great Lakes,” said Appleby. She works for the Wayne County soil and conservation district.

Appleby is focusing on runoff that could damage water quality and uses these meetings to learn what new techniques are being used and to develop ways to improve with education, from reducing pollution on lawns to identifying invasive species. “We work with educators, 5th and 6th-grade educators, to train their kids on how to look for invasive species and that’s all part of the ecosystem and part of the great lakes.”

Funding for these programs comes from a multitude of different resources. More information can be found here.