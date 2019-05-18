Local News

More than 100 businesses statewide charged with alcohol sales to underage people

(WSYR-TV) -  A crackdown on underage drinking during the month of April resulted in 186 businesses statewide being charged with selling to a minor.

Underaged agents visited a total of 851 businesses throughout New York.

Here is a list of the businesses that were charged:

Oswego County

  • Sandy Creek Mobile 6098 North Main Street
    Sandy Creek

Onondaga County

  • Casa De 'Cuse 742 S Beech Street
    Syracuse
  • Orange Crate Brewing Company 731 S Crouse Avenue
    Syracuse

Cayuga County

  • Auburn Mini Mart 50 Owasco Street Auburn

Jefferson County

  • Gold Star Deli 343 Arsenal St Watertown
  • South Jeff Wine & Liquor 42 West Church Street Adams

Oneida County

  • Cliff's Local Market 11468 St. Rt. 12
  • Alder Creek Red's Market 8528 Rte 365
    Stittville
  • Nice N Easy #7601 7296 West Main Street
    Westmoreland

Seneca County

  • Ovid Big M Supermarket 7174 Main Street
  • Ovid Quik Shoppe 1 8403 Main Street Interlaken

Tompkins County

  • Trumansburg Wine & Spirits 2081 Route 96
    Trumansburg

Wayne County

  • Breens IGA Market 4090 Pearsall Street
    Williamson

