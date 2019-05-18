More than 100 businesses statewide charged with alcohol sales to underage people

iStock/Soubrette 25. You're drinking too much alcohol -- As Yahoo notes, drinking alcohol makes your body burn less fat while also doing it at a slower rather than usual.

(WSYR-TV) - A crackdown on underage drinking during the month of April resulted in 186 businesses statewide being charged with selling to a minor.

Underaged agents visited a total of 851 businesses throughout New York.

Here is a list of the businesses that were charged:

Oswego County

Sandy Creek Mobile 6098 North Main Street

Sandy Creek

Onondaga County

Casa De 'Cuse 742 S Beech Street

Syracuse

Syracuse Orange Crate Brewing Company 731 S Crouse Avenue

Syracuse

Cayuga County

Auburn Mini Mart 50 Owasco Street Auburn

Jefferson County

Gold Star Deli 343 Arsenal St Watertown

South Jeff Wine & Liquor 42 West Church Street Adams

Oneida County

Cliff's Local Market 11468 St. Rt. 12

Alder Creek Red's Market 8528 Rte 365

Stittville

Stittville Nice N Easy #7601 7296 West Main Street

Westmoreland

Seneca County

Ovid Big M Supermarket 7174 Main Street

Ovid Quik Shoppe 1 8403 Main Street Interlaken

Tompkins County

Trumansburg Wine & Spirits 2081 Route 96

Trumansburg

Wayne County