More than 100 businesses statewide charged with alcohol sales to underage people
(WSYR-TV) - A crackdown on underage drinking during the month of April resulted in 186 businesses statewide being charged with selling to a minor.
Underaged agents visited a total of 851 businesses throughout New York.
Here is a list of the businesses that were charged:
Oswego County
- Sandy Creek Mobile 6098 North Main Street
Sandy Creek
Onondaga County
- Casa De 'Cuse 742 S Beech Street
Syracuse
- Orange Crate Brewing Company 731 S Crouse Avenue
Syracuse
Cayuga County
- Auburn Mini Mart 50 Owasco Street Auburn
Jefferson County
- Gold Star Deli 343 Arsenal St Watertown
- South Jeff Wine & Liquor 42 West Church Street Adams
Oneida County
- Cliff's Local Market 11468 St. Rt. 12
- Alder Creek Red's Market 8528 Rte 365
Stittville
- Nice N Easy #7601 7296 West Main Street
Westmoreland
Seneca County
- Ovid Big M Supermarket 7174 Main Street
- Ovid Quik Shoppe 1 8403 Main Street Interlaken
Tompkins County
- Trumansburg Wine & Spirits 2081 Route 96
Trumansburg
Wayne County
- Breens IGA Market 4090 Pearsall Street
Williamson
More Stories
-
Surrounded by his friends, family, and the staff at the Wedgewood…
-
The Strong National Museum of Play and Sesame Workshop teamed…
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-