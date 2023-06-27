Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By popular demand, the Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Strasenburgh Planetarium announced that more shows will be added for “Laser Taylor Swift” this summer.

Tickets for all of the originally scheduled “Laser Taylor Swift” shows sold out within three days of going on sale. In response, RMSC has added more shows to its first two-week schedule.

Tickets for those shows go on sale June 28 at 8:00 a.m. here.

“Laser Taylor Swift” will have Swifties singing their hearts out starting July 1.