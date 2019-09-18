More racist graffiti discovered in City of Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in Geneva say they have discovered another incident of racist graffiti in the city.

On Sunday, firefighters were called to the Castle Mini Mart on Castle Street for a report of a small fire that had been set in the creek bed that runs underneath the building. While investigating the fire, Geneva police officers discovered several graffiti markings under the building, including one that said “KKK.”

Police were unable to find any witnesses or surveillance video that may lead to a suspect. They also say they could not determine how long the graffiti had been there. The building’s owner is having the spray paint removed.

This incident is the latest in a series of incidents involving racist graffiti found painted on buildings around the city.

Police are asking anyone who may have information in this case to contact Detective Matthew Colton at 315-828-6779 or email the information to tips@geneva.ny.us.