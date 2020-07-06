1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

More pools open during hot weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we head into a week of sunshine and heat, spray parks and two more city pools have opened to the public.

At the Genesee Valley Park pool, swimmers came out as soon as hours started at noon for a dip and some relief from the heat.

Throughout the city, recreation managers say they are expecting big turnouts at spray parks and pools this this week.

Here are the three pools that are open to the public:

The Genessee Valley Park Pool at 1000 East River Road, the Trenton and Pamela Jackson Recreation Center at 485 North Clinton Avenue and The Adams Street Recreation Center at 85 Adams Street.

“This is a great resource and I think people should use it more because it is just wonderful,” said swimmer Carl Johnston.

“No pre-registration is required but we are at limited capacity,” said John Picone, Manager of Athletics and Aquatics for the City of Rochester.  “We are at 50% capacity for three of the pools as well as the spray parks so people have to realize in this hot weather it could be busy so there’s a possibility they might have to wait,” Picone added.

City representatives ask to please bring a mask to recreation centers and wear it inside the building.  Also expect a temperature check.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss