More pools open during hot weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we head into a week of sunshine and heat, spray parks and two more city pools have opened to the public.

At the Genesee Valley Park pool, swimmers came out as soon as hours started at noon for a dip and some relief from the heat.

Throughout the city, recreation managers say they are expecting big turnouts at spray parks and pools this this week.

Here are the three pools that are open to the public:

The Genessee Valley Park Pool at 1000 East River Road, the Trenton and Pamela Jackson Recreation Center at 485 North Clinton Avenue and The Adams Street Recreation Center at 85 Adams Street.

“This is a great resource and I think people should use it more because it is just wonderful,” said swimmer Carl Johnston.

“No pre-registration is required but we are at limited capacity,” said John Picone, Manager of Athletics and Aquatics for the City of Rochester. “We are at 50% capacity for three of the pools as well as the spray parks so people have to realize in this hot weather it could be busy so there’s a possibility they might have to wait,” Picone added.

City representatives ask to please bring a mask to recreation centers and wear it inside the building. Also expect a temperature check.