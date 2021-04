A cold front has passed through that brought a few scattered rain showers. We'll drop into the 40s behind that front and spend almost the entirety of the day Tuesday in the 40s. This is a key cog in the snow machine as we attempt to establish the temperatures profile as it relates to snow, sleet or rain. An additional wave of mid level energy will induce the development of low pressure along that front to our southwest. It is this low that will produce another surge of precipitation into Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: As this new low approaches, widespread precipitation will overspread WNY from the southwest. Initially, this may start as a cold rain. Deeper into the night, colder air and stronger forcing will combine to allow rain to changeover to wet snow, perhaps even a messy mixture of sleet and freezing rain. This is forecast challenge #1. The exact track and placement of the surface low will dictate how far north/south wintry precipitation gets. A more northerly track allows too much warm air to intrude, limiting the frozen stuff. A more southerly track keeps the freezer door open and likely sets the stage for a widespread, accumulation snow for the area. It appears likely that most of us get cold enough for wintry weather, likely in the form of snow, heading into Wednesday morning.