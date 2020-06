IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee at Monte Alban Mexican Grill in Irondequoit has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the restaurant to close immediately.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, the entire staff will be tested and the building will be sanitized and disinfected.

There is no reopening date set as of now, but the restaurant says it will update customers when they feel they are safe to operate.