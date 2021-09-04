‘Monroe on a Mission’ launches, trains local business owners to use Narcan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Business owners in the Rochester region became experts in administering Narcan as part of the county’s ‘Monroe on a Mission’ campaign that launched in Gates Saturday.

Created to combat the area’s high-density overdose numbers, the Monroe County Health Department teamed up with the county’s ‘Improving Addiction Coordination Team’ to launch ‘Monroe on a Mission.’

The initiative trains local business owners to properly use the overdose treatment to better prepare the greater public for emergency situations.

“The goal is to get Narcan into the hands of our community and we’re going to be traveling thought Monroe County to the business establishments to get Narcan in the hands of our business community,” Monroe County’s Dr. Tisha Smith said. “Because we know overdoes don’t happen just in the privacy of peoples homes.”

Business owners are encouraged to reach out to the Monroe County Health Department at 585-753-5278 to schedule a Narcan training for staff members.