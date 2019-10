ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The Monroe County Heroin Task Force has released it’s number of opioid overdoses for the month of September.

According to the report, there were 82 overdoses last month. Thirteen people have died.

There have been a total of 642 reported overdoses in Monroe County since January of this year. 97 people have died so far.

If you or a loved one are combatting opioid addiction, Monroe County has established a set of resources readily available.