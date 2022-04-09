ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s three golf courses will open for the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 12, according to an update on the county’s golf website.

The county operates three golf courses: Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville. Genesee Valley has 36 holes on its North and South courses, Churchville has 27 holes of golf, and Durand Eastman has 18.

Tee times are open to the public and may be booked online.

Good timing by the county for golfers, as next week looks like some great golf weather: