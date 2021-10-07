Monroe County’s ecopark celebrates 10 years in operation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local officials are celebrated 10 years since the opening of Monroe County’s Eco Park Thursday.

The park was designed to give people a safe way to recycle difficult to dispose of items. The facility is located on Avon Drive in Chili.

People can recycle items like electronics, bulky plastics, propane tanks and old paint. Officials today spoke on the positive impact the park has had over the last decade.

“The hundreds of thousands of pounds in materials that have come through park… (That could have) gone into a landfill. Just think of the destruction that could have caused the environment,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “All of us have these materials in our house, (and) you never know what to do with them. The worst thing you can do is put it on the curb and it ends up in a landfill.”

According to the county:

Since 2011, county residents have utilized ecopark to recycle more than: