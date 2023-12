ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today was Monroe County’s 6th annual toy giveaway.

The county partnered with a non-profit organization, ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ whose goal is to give toys to children in need around the Rochester area.

In attendance this year were a couple of very special guests. Santa Claus and the Grinch were there to spread a little holiday cheer.

The executive director of the Pirate Toy Fund talked to News 8 today and shared the power that a toy has.