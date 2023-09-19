IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County told News 8 Tuesday that they are working with Wheatland and Irondequoit STAR tax credit corrections.

At least for Irondequoit, refunds for people who overpaid will be coming after October 31, according to a statement from the town.

The Irondequoit town assessor said that New York State has issued those towns — including Sweden and Clarkson — new certification dates of July 28; compared to a more typical springtime date.

Other assessors News 8 spoke to said this late due date caused a discrepancy in their Enhanced and Basic STAR exemption levels compared to their numbers on file.

Both Sweden and Clarkson — according to the county — were corrected before the star payments were sent out, but Wheatland’s and Irondequoit’s were not.

Important to note here — this issue, according to the Clarkson town assessor — is only with the capped automatic exemption, not the check.

In the case of Irondequoit, people in about 1,200 parcels were affected, according to the County. The town assessor told me the town was notified as “soon after tax bills hit mailboxes.” They then said they contacted the state, the county, and then school districts about the discrepancy.

To correct it, they would send out refunds to people who overpaid.