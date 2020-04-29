1  of  75
Bello: ‘Grateful’ for some Monroe County workers to receive hazard pay

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he is “grateful” for federal funding to provide hazard pay to some of its employees during the pandemic.

Bello issued the following statement Wednesday:

Every day, thousands of Monroe County employees show up to work on the frontlines of our community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk in order to ensure our loved ones are cared for, the most vulnerable among us are protected, our community remains safe and healthy, and the delivery of critical county services continues.

These are our child welfare investigators, nurses, sheriff’s deputies and many others to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. I’m grateful that the Federal Government has provided the funding and guidance necessary, and for the partnership of our county legislators, to allow us to recognize the greater risks they face while continuing to serve our community.

NY PAUSE, which closed schools and all non-essential businesses, is set to expire May 15, but the governor says some areas of the state may be OK to reopen while others see NY PAUSE extended.

“We want to un-PAUSE,” Gov. Cuomo said. “May 15 is when the PAUSE regulations expire statewide. I will extend them in many parts of the state, but in some parts, some regions you could make the case that we should un-PAUSE on May 15, but you have to be smart about it. If you are not smart you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was, we’ll go right back to where we were 58 days ago, and nobody wants to do that.”

There were about a dozen items on the governor’s list of things that need to be accomplished before the state, or any part of the state, can be reopened, including 14-day decline in hospitalizations, monitoring healthcare capacity and more.

