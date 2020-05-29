Monroe County to provide face shields for hair stylists as phase two reopening takes effect

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: Hair stylist Angie Redmond uses a curling iron as she styles a customer’s hair at The Parlor on May 27, 2020 in Napa, California. Hair salons have been given the green light to open in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom with safety measures in place for both customers and workers. It is up to each individual county to decide if they will allow hair salons to reopen under the new guidelines. San Benito, Napa and Solano are among a handful of counties that will see hair salons and barbershops reopening. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Rochester and Finger Lakes region moves into phase two of New York state’s reopening plans, barbers and salons are preparing for business in the era of coronavirus.

To help protect professionals and customers, Monroe County will provide face shields to licensed barbers, hair stylists and colorists, who are now eligible to return to work, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday.

“Because barbers and stylists closely interact with their customers, this extra safety measure is essential,” Bello said in a press release. “We want to do everything we can to ensure this industry is able to reopen safely, keeping people healthy and preventing the further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Officials say the face shields are part of a supply of PPE acquired by Monroe County to address health and safety needs related to the pandemic. The county is also making surgical masks, gloves and gallon jugs of hand sanitizer available to barbershops and salons.

From Monroe County:

“To obtain PPE, barbershops and salons must submit a request via email to COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov with “Request for PPE for Barbershop or Salon” in the subject line. The email must include:

Contact name and phone number

Quantity of face shields, surgical masks, gloves and 1-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer requested

Proof of NYS Appearance Enhancement Operator or Barber Operator license

Names of employees for each face shield requested (1 per person)

Individual barbers and cosmetologists who are unable to obtain PPE through an employer are also able to submit a request. Proof of Monroe County residency is required.

After the request is approved, directions for pickup will be provided in an email response. Pickup hours are as follows: