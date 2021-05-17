Monroe County to implement $15/hour minimum wage for all county employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that the minimum wage for all County employees will increase to $15 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Bello was joined by community advocates, County leadership and organized labor representatives for this historic announcement.

According to county officials, there are currently nearly 600 Monroe County employees making less than $15 an hour in various departments, including: Monroe Community Hospital, Parks, Environmental Services, Human Services, Human Resources, Public Health, Public Safety, Information Services, Transportation and the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport.

“Many of our dedicated Monroe County employees didn’t have the option of working from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their job, and our community, depended on them showing up to work every day. But many of these employees are also some of our lowest earnings, making less than $15 an hour. I’m committed to ending this disparity because I recognize the value of the people behind the jobs that keep our community moving forward,” Bello said in a statement.

In December, Bello announced a wage increase for over 300 CSEA employees at Monroe Community Hospital and other various County departments, primarily working in food service, building maintenance and laundry service.